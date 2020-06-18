Provincial Peace Arch Park Closes, Village Books Hosts Authors (Virtually), Local Filmmaker Screens Civil Rights Film

Peace Arch Park Closed Until Further Notice

The British Columbia side of Peace Arch Park at the Peace Arch border crossing is being closed, as of this evening, June 18, at 8 p.m.

A release from the B.C. government said the closure “addresses the public safety and traffic concerns in neighbouring communities due to a significant increase in the number of park visitors.”

The move is in apparent response to the park becoming a meeting place for people from both sides of the border, given that it’s in neutral territory and the borders were closed to non-essential traffic due to the pandemic.

On April 8, BC Parks closed all provincial parks in response to widespread calls for increased action to address the spread of COVID-19. The park reopened on May 14.

Since then, parking lots and local access roads have been overwhelmed with nearly twice the number of vehicles compared to peak days in the summer season, resulting in illegal parking.

Attendance has doubled over the same period compared to last year, leading to an increase in pedestrians along roadways.

BC Parks has consulted with RCMP, border officials and numerous local communities.

Several measures have been taken to manage the growth in the numbers of visitors, for example posting signage, increasing enforcement patrols, installing a permanent gate at the park entrance and reducing park hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The measures have not addressed the risk associated with the significant increases in visitors from both sides of the border.

Through exemptions to the Federal Quarantine Act, the federal government is now allowing immediate family members of Canadian citizens and permanent residents to enter Canada to be with an immediate family member for a period of at least 15 days, as long as they are asymptomatic of COVID-19 and self-isolate for 14 days on arrival.

The park, said the B.C. government, will reopen when it is deemed safe to do so.

Authors Go Virtual at Village Books

Village Books is pleased to welcome Jennifer Gold to the Virtual Readings Gallery where she will be in conversation with her dad, celebrated local author Terry Persun, at 7 p.m. Friday, June 19.

From the author of “The Ingredients of Us” comes a moving story about true love and heartbreak, mistakes and redemption, forgiveness and second chances.

Poignant and heartfelt, her new book, “Keep Me Afloat” asks the question: How can you expect forgiveness from others if you can’t even forgive yourself? The story is about a marine biologist who, years ago, made a mistake that cost her everything. Rather than face the consequences, she fled home to start anew–and built the career she’d always dreamed of. But when her research program runs out of funding, she’s adrift once again and decides to return to the safe harbor of her family and friends.

Jennifer Gold believes love is sweet and life is messy, which is probably why she has a passion for writing about the relationships of career-focused women. When she’s not writing books, Gold spends time with her husband, horse, and two cats. Gold holds a master’s degree in writing and lives in Washington State University.

Terry Persun has published short stories and novels since the 1970s. He has received seven literary awards over the years, including the Star of Washington Award, a Silver IPPY, a Book Excellence Award, and been a finalist in the Forward Reviews Book of the Year and the International Book Awards. Terry writes in a variety of genres including science fiction, thriller, mystery, and mainstream fiction, as well as poetry. He is a respected keynoter and speaker at libraries, writers’ groups, writers’ conferences, and universities across the country. Find him at www.TerryPersun.com.

Civil Rights Film Screens

In recognition of Juneteenth, Freedom Day, CASCADIA presents a free, online screening of the documentary, “Children of the Civil Rights,” directed by Julia Clifford starting Friday, June 19, through Sunday, June 21.

The documentary is the story of a group of young kids who, for six years, went into restaurants and asked for service. It never got violent, it never made national news but these kids desegregated every restaurant in Oklahoma City except one before the 1964 Civil Rights Act was made into law. Children of the Civil Rights shares their six year odyssey to freedom. Watch the trailer here: https://vimeo.com/81281128.

The film is free of charge thanks to Clifford, now a CASCADIA Board Member. You may access the film online from Friday, June 19 through Sunday, June 22 by clicking here: https://vimeo.com/117870529 and inserting the password: civil1958.

Watch it whenever you’d like during the three days. Learn more about the film here: https://cliffordcreations.com/children-of-the-civil-rights/. Three of those in the film join filmmaker Clifford in a recorded discussion available starting Friday, June 19th, on CASCADIA’s website and Facebook page. Tamika Lamison, program director of the Commercial Directors Diversity Program based in Los Angeles will lead the conversation.