Poetry and Politics for All

Three Pacific Northwest Poets Share Their Works

On Sunday, Oct. 11, at 4 p .m., three award-winning Northwest poets will read in Village Books’ online reading series. All three have accessible poems that evoke nature and family relationships.

Bellingham’s Richard Widerkehr’s new book, “At the Grace Cafe,” is forthcoming from Main Street Rag. He won two Hopwood Awards for poems at the University of Michigan. He’s worked as a writing teacher in the Upward Bound program at Washington State University and later as a case manager with the mentally ill.

Alice Derry’s new book is “Hunger.” She was a runner-up for The Washington State Book Award. She has five other books, has published widely, and she co-directed the Foothills Writers Series, hosting about 15 readings a year. She lives in Port Angeles.

Gayle Kaune’s new book is “Noise From Stars.” She’s won many awards such as Washington Poets Awards and the Ben Hur Lampman Award. She lives in Port Townsend.

In Conversation with Justice Raquel Montoya-Lewis

Join special guest Washington Supreme Court Justice Raquel Montoya-Lewis for a virtual conversation about her career from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, hosted by Whatcom Museum. Justice Montoya-Lewis was appointed to the Washington State Supreme Court by Gov. Jay Inslee in December 2019 and took the oath of office on Jan. 6, 2020. She is the first enrolled member of any tribe to sit on a state supreme court in the US and the second Native American to sit on a state supreme court. Registration is free but required. Register here. Participants will receive an email confirmation with the Zoom login info once they sign up. Support for this program provided by Art Bridges.

Toward A More Perfect Democracy: Making Our Voices Heard

“Making Our Voices Heard: Beyond Voting—What Can We Do To Enhance Political Voice For All,” will be moderated by Kate Destler, Western Washington University Political Science professor in a virtual event from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13 Panelists include Larry J. Estrada, Sahar Fathi, Julie Sa’Leit’Sa Kwina Johnson, and Melina Juárez Pérez. This is the second virtual panel offered by the Whatcom Museum in partnership with the League of Women Voters of Bellingham/Whatcom County and the Ralph Munro Institute of Civic Education. Registration is free but required. Register here. Participants will receive an email confirmation with the Zoom login info once they sign up. Support for this program provided by Art Bridges.

Hacking Democracy: What Social Media is Doing to US Politics with Travis Ridout

Social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram are playing an increasingly central role in politicians’ efforts to get elected. What does this mean for the American voter? Join political scientist Travis Ridout from Washington State University to explore the pros and cons of social media in political campaigns in a virtual event from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20. This presentation is part of Humanities Washington’s Speakers Bureau program and is generously supported by Art Bridges. Registration is free but required. Register here, Participants will receive an email confirmation with the Zoom login info once they sign up.