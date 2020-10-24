Poetry, Art, and Music Make Our Covid World Go Around

Durable Grace

The Skagit River Poetry Foundation welcomes poets Terrance Hayes and Elizabeth Ausen for a free virtual event at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25 on the organization’s website for a discussion on poetry and today’s world. Austen is former Washington State poet laureate. and Hayes, a professor of English at New York University, was a winner of the Poetry Foundation’s 2019 Pegasus Award for Poetry Criticism and a finalist for the 2018 National Book Critics Circle Award in Criticism for his book “To Float In The Space Between: Drawings and Essays in Conversation with Etheridge Knight,” as well as numerous other awards. Donations are welcome on : www.skagitriverpoetry.org or send a check to SRPF, PO Box 238, La Conner, WA 98257. It’s tax-deductible!.

In-Person and Virtual Community Exhibit

The Falling Out of the Box exhibit is open at the Jansen Art Center, 321 Front St., in Lynden, through Nov. 26. If you aren’t in Washington, you can visit it online and vote for the People’s Choice Award. Voting is open through Wednesday, Oct. 28. Winners will be announced on Oct. 30.

Now in its sixth year, the community show’s theme this year is “Brooching the Subject.” Participating artists receive a box of mystery materials and rules of the challenge. An inspirational object was included in each box to inspire the subject of the overall piece. An example might be a clown figure, the subject could be a comedy, circus, make-believe, or any other inspirations. The object must be either incorporated in the piece or alongside it. The exhibit encourages artists to create something new, challenge themselves to use different materials, and have fun sharing their work with a community of artists.

Collaborative Dialogue: Art and Identity

How do we communicate or express perceptions of our self to those around us? Join Western Washington University students, staff, faculty, and members of the community to explore this question from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, via Zoom.

Centered around the exhibition “In Site: A New Realism”, this dialogue event will highlight the culminating projects created by 10 students graduating from Western’s BFA Studio Art program, part of Western’s Teaching-Learning Academy.

The artists use diverse and deeply personal visual strategies to conjure new modes of perceiving past and present reality, investigating the ideas of history and identity. An informational panel featuring one of the artists and Western faculty will be followed by small group discussions in breakout rooms hosted online via Zoom.

All are invited to attend and share their unique perspective. To attend this event, please use this Zoom link.

Questions? Please contact Nathan Romond at (360) 650-3740 or send an email.

Bellingham Music Club Connects

Bellingham Music Club, one of Bellingham’s oldest arts organizations, is reaching across the country to Colin Wheatley, violist, teacher, conductor, and three-time BMC high school strings award winner from 2006 through 2008.

As a young violin student of local strings teacher Betsy Stuen-Walker, Colin was introduced to the viola at age 10, and progressed into the Bellingham High School orchestra and the Seattle Youth Symphony.

With this foundation, and encouragement from BMC, Colin went on to earn multiple degrees at Oberlin Conservatory and the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University.

Fast forward through progressive teaching posts, chamber music programs, and his recent marriage to violinist Josie Davis: Colin now leads elementary-level string instruction and upper-grade orchestra direction for the Waterville, Maine, School District. He and Josie devote their summers to their Envision chamber music program. Colin is creatively developing his program’s capacity for online and in-classroom engagement for young musicians.

Perhaps most satisfying for Colin and Josie, has been their musical teamwork in the environmentally-focused Halcyon String Quartet, along with Josie’s sister, violinist Sophie Davis, and cellist Ju-Young Lee.

Colin and his mother, BMC member Kathryn Wheatley, have provided a musical update, in the form of two remarkable Halcyon performances! Click below, or on YouTube.

The program:

Dvořák: String Quartet, Op.12 (the American Quartet), IV: Finale

Piazzola: Oblivion (Tango)

BMC’s Encore! series will continue in November with the 2016 performance of the comic cabaret, “Broadway Takes on Politics.” And later in November, BMC Connects! with pianist (and mathematician!) William Zhang.