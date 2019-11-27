Post-Thanksgiving Events

A Native American Indian Heritage Day event will recognize the pride in the unique heritage and ways of the people, featuring Cindy Minkler and J.P. Falcon Grady, who’ll perform a variety of heartfelt music and stories celebrating their roots from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Bellingham Unitarian Fellowship, 1207 Ellsworth St. The event will include several elders sharing their wisdom. Donations will be appreciated.

Cindy Minkler (Lakota-Sioux, South Dakota) is a multi-talented singer and musician of piano, cedar flute, and hand drum. Cindy loves making people laugh and she lives her life to a continual soundtrack. Whether finding inspiration from the soaring coastal mountains of Washington’s west coast, her deep and rich Sioux heritage, or Elton John’s addictive melodies, music’s never-ceasing flow keeps her moving.

J.P Falcon Grady (Blackfeet Nation, Browning, Montana) musically weaves stories with profound lyrics and melody and coupled with his stunning smooth voice often moves his fans to tears.

Singer/songwriter Steve Webb will be performing at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Firehouse Arts and Events Center, 1314 Harris Ave., with special guests Caryn Simmons, Kevin Cowden and Mark Hunter. Steve and his UNOMANBAND will perform songs from his upcoming album “The Great Mad Swirl.” Steve has been performing in the area for decades in several local bands which include the ska/reggae band The Kooks, the rock band Buckwheat Elvis and his first venture into playing drums (kick and snare) with his feet while playing acoustic guitar and harmonica simultaneously in a band called Men Without Pants. His new UNOMANBAND is a different approach to playing all these instruments at once blending a collage of folk, Americana, reggae and soul into new original songs plus some twists on some well known cover songs. Jan Peters, Michael Connolly and Kera-Lynne Newman will be opening the show with some amazing Irish folk music from some of Bellingham’s best. There will be a few other special guests that will showcase some of Bellingham’s musically talented young prodigies. Tickets are $7 at the door.

Calling all nuns, goat herders, hills, alps, baronesses, brown-paper packages tiied up with string or any of your favorite things! Get ready to yodel in the Skagit Valley! The Historic Lincoln Theatre and the Children’s Museum of Skagit County present the “Sound of Music Sing-along” at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Lincoln Theatre, This is your chance to sing-a-long to one of the most successful movie musicals of all time. This is one of the funniest, most liberating nights out you will have for a long time. The “Sound of Music Sing-along” is not just a chance to see the classic movie on the big screen in magnificent Technicolor and glorious cinemascope, it’s a major audience participation event with subtitles for all the songs. Sing along with Julie! Wave your edelweiss! Dance in the gazebo with Liesl! Bark at Rolf! Snuggle up with Gretel and join in earnest choruses of “My Favorite Things!” Get tickets, $20 for adults, and $15 for seniors, students, and children by calling 360-336-8955 or online at https://lincolntheatre.org/.