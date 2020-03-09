Postponements, Music, Photographs, Poets, and a Viking Saga

Author postponements

POSTPONED: The Chuckanut Radio Hour, featuring Michael Christie, “Greenwood,” a multigenerational family story, in which the unexpected legacies of a remote island off the coast of British Columbia will link the fates of five people over a hundred years, scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Whatcom Community College’s Heiner Theater, has been postponed until further notice, due to health concerns.

Also POSTPONED: Laurie Halse Anderson’s “Shout” Tour for 4 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Sehome High School. Enraged by how little has changed since “Speak” was published 20 years ago, and inspired by the thousands of readers who have shared their experiences with her, in “Speak” Laurie Halse Anderson reveals her personal history as a survivor of sexual assault, her journey to healing, and reflects on two decades of reader reactions to “Speak.”

Village Books will announce as soon as these are rescheduled so please check for updates.

Classic tunes

4-Way Street — Rollin Harper, Djuna Harper, Stephanie Ellis, and Stacy Reynolds — perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Greene’s Corner, 2208 James St. They sing songs ranging from The Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel, Carol King, Eagles, Kansas, Everly Brothers, George Harrison, Crosby, Stills and Nash, John Prine, Elton John, Eric Clapton, and Donovan, to groups like Civil Wars and First Aid Kit, plus some older folk tunes that they re-envisioned. It’s free!

A Lifetime of Photographs

Longtime Bellingham photographer Tore Ofteness Presents “Flashback! Revisiting a Turbulent Time,” documenting his travels and experiences from 1966 – 1975, at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Allied Arts Gallery, 1418 Cornwall Ave. Some photographs contain artistic nudity. Details: 360-676-8548, alliedarts.org.

Go Vikings! (No, Not Those Vikings!)

“The Saga of the Völsungs,” based on the Norse Völsunga saga, the set of legendary tales which inspired Wagner’s “Ring Cycle” and Tolkein’s “Lord of the Rings,” runs Friday, March 13, through April 4 at the Sylvia Center for the Arts, 207 Prospect St. Vikings, dragons, a cursed ring, werewolves, and a divine sword that can only be drawn by a worthy hero… all inhabit this legendary tale of a line of Viking kings through the generations. The saga has been adapted by Glenn Hergenhahn-Zhao into a set of three plays, performed in rep for four weekends, and including three marathon performances of the entire trilogy, with dinner and dessert served between shows! Audiences can expect humor, heartbreak and music, and small feats of theatrical magic.

Put on Your Green This Weekend

St. Patrick’s Day weekend is one of Bellingham’s favorites of the year! Festivities will start Friday, March 13, with the Penk O’Donnell Dancers in theBoundary Bay Brewery Taproom and Bistro at 6 and 8 p.m., 1107 Railroad Ave.

Then, come to the Brewery after the parade (which starts at noon) on Saturday, March 14, with music in the Beer Garden, Mountain Room AND the Taproom. Penk O’Donnell Dancers will be starting at 2 p.m. in the Taproom and perform every two hours. On Sunday, March 15, The Penk O’Donnell Dancers will perform in the Taproom and Bistro at 2 and 5 p.m. Finally, join us AGAIN on official St. Patrick’s Day, Tuesday, March 17, for more celebrations with a live music lineup from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.! Go here for the complete lineup.

Enjoy a pre-St. Patrick’s Day show featuring Gallowglass Irish Band with Rosie O’Neil and Lydia McClaran from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St. $10 at the door or tickets here: https://gallowglass.bpt.me.

Uisce Irish Pub, 1319 Commercial St., kick-offs St. Patrick’s Day fun with a party! The pub opens 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, for pints before the parade, and then marching right back to Uisce to continue where we left off. Join us for music all afternoon. St. Patrick’s Day is Uisce’s 14th anniversary and the party starts on Saturday, March 14!

Here’s the music lineup:

Moving Hats: Noon – 3 p.m.

Flattery: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Develies: 9 p.m. – Closing

Also, the Bellingham Firepipes and Drums will, as always, be in attendance and no doubt leaping like leprechauns on the tables!, as well as Irish dancers.

Doors open at noon on St. Patrick’s Day, Tuesday, March 17, with music by Flattery, The Devillies, plus the Bellingham Firepipes and Drums and Irish dancers!

3.1415926535 And Beyond!

It’s the annual Pi Day Pie Contest and Celebration at the Lynden Library, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Lynden Library, 216 Fourth St. (360) 354-4883; and from 3 to p.m. at the Sumas Library, 461 Second St. (360) 988-2501. Enter your pie for a chance to win a ribbon for best pie and the opportunity to have your pie chosen to win the People’s Choice Award. Registration is required for bakers. This contest is open to all ages. Pies must be homemade and they can be either sweet or savory. Don’t want to make a pie? Come and enjoy a slice of pie, Pi/Pie Trivia, and a good ol’ fashioned pie eating contest.

Told Out of School

Former Ferndale music teacher Robert “Bob” Storms presents the recently published 2nd edition of his humorous memoir, “School Stories: The Funny Thing About Music,” which includes 14 new stories about life in a middle-school band room. Storms provides charming, folksy accounts of the not-so-typical-days in a public school music department. Listen to some of his memories from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Ferndale Library, 2125 Main St. Details: 360-384-3647.

Lost and Marginalized Composers

As part of the Harmony from Discord series, Bellingham Symphony Orchestra will present “Between Worlds” at 3 p.m. March 15, at Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., with Israeli guitarist Daniel Bolshoy and pianist Jessica Choe.

The series, a brain-child of music director Yaniv Attar, gives voice to composers who have been marginalized and oppressed throughout history. In its current form, the series focuses predominately on music that transcended the Holocaust, shining a light on composers who were sent to the camps, composers who fled in time, and composers whose music was banned by the Nazi regime.

“Between Worlds” draws a juxtaposition between works by two composers who fled Europe and immigrated to the U.S. and works by two composers who were lost to the camps. The “Between Worlds” concert on March 15highlights the music of Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco, Pavel Haas, Erich Wolfgang Korngold, and Erwin Schulhoff.

“I designed this program to illustrate the division between two worlds – that of composers who fled Europe in time and that of composers who were lost to us,” Attar explains in a press release.

“Putting these two worlds side-by-side is so incredible and important, I think. Castelnuovo-Tedesco fled to America with the help of people like Jascha Heifetz, Arthur Rubinstein, and others. Both Korngold and Castelnuovo-Tedesco became very prolific film composers, and, actually, Castelnuovo-Tedesco was one of the teachers of John Williams!”

The concert begins with two composers who fled Europe for the U.S. during the late 1930s. Composed in 1953, Korngold’s “Theme and Variations” is a captivating work, taking on an almost theatrical Hollywood style. Then, internationally-renowned guitarist Daniel Bolshoy will join the orchestra for Castelnuovo-Tedesco’s Guitar Concerto No. 1, a soulful and virtuosic piece that he began while living in Europe and completed in 1939, just after his immigration to the U.S.

In the second half, the symphony pays homage to two incredibly talented composers who were lost to concentration camps. Pavel Haas was a prolific composer by his early 20s, writing works for the stage and Czech cinema. In 1941, Haas was sent to the Theresienstadt concentration camp, where he wrote Study For Strings. The concert will conclude with Erwin Schulhoff’s Piano Concerto, featuring pianist Jessica Choe. The Piano Concerto was composed in 1923 and was banned from performance by the 1930s. In 1941, Schulhoff was deported from Prague to the Wülzburg concentration camp.

“Schulhoff’s Piano Concerto is an early work of his,” says Attar.

“The reason I wanted to program that piece is not just for the interesting jazzy, French style but also to show the promise and the light youthful feel it had,” explains Attar. “To hear this music always makes me think about what incredible music he might have added to his catalog if the war had not happened.”

Doors open at 2 p.m. A preconcert lecture about the program by Ryan Dudenbostel will take place in the Walton Theatre at 2:15 p.m. These lectures are free for ticket-holders, but seats fill up quickly, so please plan accordingly.

Tickets start at $15. For details, call the Mount Baker Theatre Box Office at 360- 734-6080 or go to mountbakertheatre.com This concert qualifies for Classical Kids, Take-A-Teen, and Student Rush ticket discounts. Visit the BSO website at www.bellinghamsymphony.org to learn more.

Poets Wanted!

The Sue C. Boynton Poetry Contest will accept single-poem submissions from Whatcom County residents during March.

Winners are invited to read their poems at a free awards ceremony May 14 at Bellingham Cruise Terminal, 355 Harris Ave. Bellingham poet Kevin Murphy will emcee the public event.

The free annual contest is open to county residents regardless of age and poetry experience. Twenty-five winners are chosen. Ten Walk Award poems are displayed in front of Bellingham Public Library, and are displayed on WTA buses along with 15 Merit Award poems.

This year’s guest judges are Bellingham poets Roger Gilman and Kami Westhoff.

Gilman, a former dean of Fairhaven College, is poetry editor for Adventures Northwest, winner of a National Endowment of the Humanities Fellowship, the winner of several Sue Boynton prizes, and a teacher at Hugo House, a literary center in Seattle.

Westhoff is the author of “Sleepwalker,” winner of Minerva Rising’s Dare to Be Contest, and “Your Body a Bullet,” co-written with Elizabeth Vignali. Westhoff teaches creative writing at Western Washington University, where she is faculty adviser for Jeopardy Magazine.

To submit a poem:

– mail to Boynton Poetry Contest, P.O. Box 1192, Bellingham, WA 98227;

– email to BoyntonPoetryContest@hotmail.com (Word document preferred; please title document with the title of the poem.)

– deliver to Mindport Exhibits, 210 W. Holly St.

– or deliver to Film is Truth, inside Allied Arts Building, 1419 Cornwall Ave., Suite B

Full contest guidelines: https://thepoetrydepartment.wordpress.com/.

