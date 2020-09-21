Read On! George Dyson, Clyde Ford, Nancy Pearl, and Whatcomics!

George Dyson talks with Clyde Ford

Bellingham celebrities George Dyson and Clyde Ford talk about George’s new path-breaking new book, “Analogia: The Emergence of Technology Beyond Programmable Control,” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, hosted by Village Books.

Bellingham technology historian George Dyson combines vivid historical storytelling with his own personal narrative to offer a startling look back at the analog age and life before the digital revolution—and an unsettling vision of what comes next.

Dyson, a dual citizen of the United States and Canada, is an independent historian of technology whose subjects have included the development (and redevelopment) of the Aleut kayak (“Baidarka,” 1986), the evolution of artificial intelligence (“Darwin Among the Machines,” 1997), a path not taken into space (“Project Orion,” 2002), and the transition from numbers that mean things to numbers that do things in the aftermath of World War II (“Turing’s Cathedral,” 2012).

Clyde Ford was born in New York City and now lives in Bellingham. He’s the author of 13 works of fiction and non-fiction including, most recently, “Think Black: A Memoir.” He’s also a psychotherapist, an accomplished mythologist, and a sought-after public speaker. In 2006, Ford received the Zora Neale Hurston/Richard Wright Award in African American fiction. Ford lives in Bellingham, where he writes aboard his 30-foot trawler, and cruises the waters of the Inside Passage.

Click here to register and attend the event. While payment is not required, a $3 contribution to support the author series, and Village Books, Bellingham’s largest locally owned, independently run bookstore.

American’s Librarian Nancy Pearl Shares Great Books

Whatcom County Library System presents Harper Collins Virtual Authors series, an online book discussion with “American’s Librarian” Nancy Pearl, co-author of “The Writer’s Library: The Authors You Love on the Books that Changed Their Lives,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24. In this insightful collection, living literary legends reveal the books that made them think and brought them joy, Registration is required. To register, visit wcls.org/happenings or call 360-305-3600. A Zoom link will be sent to participants prior to the event.

Whatcomics Invites Teens to Publish Artwork

Calling teen artists! Teens are invited to submit their 2D art for consideration for publication Whatcom County Library System’s teen art book, “Whatcomics.” The rules are simple; be a Whatcom County teen in grades 6–12 and submit your original artwork to any public library on or before October 31. Accepted artists receive a copy of the book to keep! All styles of art are encouraged, and if you’d like to see what past years’ books look like, they are available to checkout from our catalog or view them on our website at wcls.org/teens. Submit your art by uploading it to our website or drop it off at one of our branches. More information about this great opportunity to become a published artist can be found at wcls.org/Whatcomics.