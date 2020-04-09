WCC and ArtsWA seeking artist for Phyllis & Charles Self Learning Commons

Whatcom Community College and the Washington State Arts Commission (ArtsWA) are seeking an individual artist or artist team to design and create original artwork for the College’s new Phyllis and Charles Self Learning Commons.

This opportunity is open to artists residing in Washington State and British Columbia. Applicants who can design and create artwork that reflects WCC’s collaborative campus community and the Indigenous traditions of the Pacific Northwest, particularly those of the Coast Salish, Lummi, Nooksack, Semiahmoo and/or the other Tribes of Washington state are specifically encouraged to apply.

The selection committee is looking for student-centered artwork that is welcoming, uplifting, and connects to the purpose of the Learning Commons as a place for student support. There are opportunities for either interior or exterior artwork with the goal of placing artwork where it will have the greatest impact on students and the broader community.

The College’s Learning Commons will be a hub of student activity and support. The space includes a maker’s space, academic support, library, multimedia labs, writing assistance, a student help center, food service, community room, multi-function group study space, outdoor terraces, and gathering areas. Construction on the project, which began in 2018, is scheduled to be complete by fall 2020. The building is named after long-time College supporters Phyllis and Charles Self.

For more information about the call for artists and how to apply, please visit the ArtsWA website at www.arts.wa.gov. Deadline for submission is 5 p.m. April 24.

About Whatcom: Whatcom Community College in Bellingham is regularly recognized as one of the top 150 community colleges in the nation by the Aspen Institute. The College, a destination for cybersecurity, healthcare and business studies, offers a bachelor of applied science degree, transfer degrees, career preparation, online courses, and community education classes. WCC’s accomplished faculty and staff serve 11,000 students annually. For more information, visit whatcom.edu.

About ArtsWA: ArtsWA’s Art in Public Places program is uniquely positioned to advance and support art and artists across Washington. Our goal is to build and care for a dynamic contemporary art collection that is accessible and valued. We seek impactful and lasting artworks that reflect Washington’s diverse communities. Learn more at www.arts.wa.gov.

