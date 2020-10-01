Whatcom Artist Studio Tour, An Art Contest for Youth, and Bellingham Music Club Hosts Encores!

A County Full of Artists

The 26th annual Whatcom Artist Studio Tour, which typically takes place the first two weekends of October, will occur daily this year from Oct. 3-17, with participating artists opening their studios by appointment only during the two-week window. All visitors will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing guidelines, and a few artists have additional requests.

Among those who’ll be opening their galleries and studios are sculptors Don Anderson, Suzanne Averre, and Shirley Erickson; painters Terry Brooks, Richard Bulman, Denise Champion, Diane Ferree, Franks Frazee, Mary Gregg-Byrne, Ria Harboe, Lorna Liebert, Ben Mann, Dave Nichols, Joy Olney, and Karen Theusen; mixed media masters Ruth San Pietro, Deb Dole, and Fishboy (Richard Clark); woodworkers Clark Champion, Karen and Vernon Liebrant, Tom and Jen Dolese, Tomas Vrba, and Stewart Wurtz; clay artists Larry Richmond, Linda Stone, Brian O’Neill, and Chris Moench; photographer Tommy Gibson; and jeweler Liane Redpath; and glass artist Brian Kerkvliet.

My interview with sculptor Shirley Erickson will air on Community-Powered Radio KMRE 102.3 as an Arts & Entertainment Spotlight on Friday, Oct.2, in the 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. hour, and in the 11 a.m. hour on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Works by some of the artists will also be available to see (and maybe purchase) at the Jansen Art Center, 321 Front St., in Lynden, through Nov. 27; and online through Oct. 17 at Whatcom Museum.

Youth Helping Each Other in the Face of Suicide



M.A.D.-H.O.P.E. (Making A Difference – Helping Other People Everywhere), a youth suicide prevention program created by youth and adults in Whatcom County, seeks to end youth suicide in our community and promote youth mental well-being. We provide suicide prevention training in our schools and community that focuses on hope and resilience to encourage youth to seek help from each other and from Trusted Adults. The contest is sponsored by the Whatcom Family & Community Network and supported by the National Council for Behavioral Health: CONNECTED Project.

When asked, youth have said that they are willing to go to a trusted adult who “listens, shows up, believes them, and says, ‘I’m here if you want me.'”

To raise awareness around trusted adults and youth mental well-being, our M.A.D.-H.O.P.E. team is excited to launch an art contest for Whatcom County youth ages 14-24 to share their artistic expression of what a trusted adult means to them.

The contest is open and will be accepting entries until Friday, Oct. 30.

All participants in the contest will receive a prize.

After the contest closes, a judging committee of youth and adults will choose three winners who will each receive $100!

Winners will be highlighted on the M.A.D.-H.O.P.E. website, and artwork can be used on e-cards to send to their trusted adults. Best practices show that sending trusted adults cards can increase youths’ willingness to reach out to that trusted adult later on, when they need help! Additionally, all art submitted will be compiled as a collage and featured on the website and in other formats.

Bellingham Music Club Hosts A Swell Party

“A Swell Party with Cole Porter,” Bellingham Music Clubs’s original cabaret musical, premiered in October of 2015. Through the musical genius of Cole Porter, and wild dramatic license, we grapple with the question: Can young love survive a celebrity-studded party at Elsa Maxwell’s penthouse? Click here for the answer!

It is 1947, and society hostess Elsa Maxwell is throwing a grand party for Cole Porter. In a surprise reunion, two young caterers, Harry and Fern, rekindle the spark of their past romance. But Fern has another party game on her mind: find a rich man to marry. She doesn’t know Harry has some secrets of his own. Through the rich catalog of Cole Porter’s comedic, romantic, and downright hysterical songs, Harry and Fern discover love can overcome even the most opulent of temptations.

Local theater stars Martha Benedict, Martin Bray, Ben Buchanan, Sherrie Kahn, and Megann Schmidt play dozens of roles and perform more than 30 of Cole Porter’s timeless songs, written for movies and shows from 1927 to 1956, including favorites like “You’re the Top,” “You’d Be So Nice to Come Home To,” “Friendship,” “Let’s Do It, Let’s Misbehave,” “Be A Clown,” “Anything Goes,” “My Heart Belongs to Daddy,” “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “I Get a Kick Out of You,” “Night and Day,” “Begin the Beguine,” and “Just One of Those Things.”

The talented performers are supported by Scott Henderson’s stage and music direction, lighting by Tanner Hanson, choreography by Martin Bray and costumes by Genny Cohn. Recorded at the dress rehearsal on October 6, 2015, at The Firehouse Performing Arts and Events Center, 1314 Harris Ave.

Watch for upcoming BMC Encores! video presentations, including cabaret performances of “Broadway Takes on Politics” in November, “Bellingham Burlesque of 1927” in December, and “Hark! The Herald Headlines Sing! “ in January.

Details: https://bellinghammusicclub.org/.