Whatcom Water Week, Whatcom Museum re-opens, New Exhibit at Allied Arts, Climate Action Week, Whatcom Sound Jazz, and More!

Whatcom Water Week starts Sept. 12

Whatcom Water Week is just around the corner! Events this year feature self-guided tours and scavenger hunts, webinars, interactive games, riddles, and virtual tours so you can learn about Whatcom water while social distancing.

Each event you participate in gives you the opportunity to enter into a prize drawing with your virtual Explore Some More passport. View events and learn more at https://www.whatcomwaterweeks.org/events.

Whatcom Museum will be reopening to visitors Sept. 19

After six months of closure, the community has the chance to see the newest exhibition at the Lightcatcher building—”Anatomy of a Collection: Recent Acquisitions and Promised Gifts,” as well as the history exhibits at Old City Hall. If you haven’t seen “Conversations Between Collections,” it will still be up for a few more months. You can also see “Two Views: Photographs by Ansel Adams and Leonard Frank” at Old City Hall.

The museum is reopening with limited capacity under Governor Jay Inslee’s amended phase 2 Safe Start – Stay Healthy plan for museums. Lightcatcher galleries, Museum Store, and Old City Hall will be open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. The Family Interactive Gallery (FIG) will reopen at a later date, so stay tuned for updates. The Photo Archives will be open by appointment only. For more information, call 360-778-8930 or go to whatcommuseum.org.

Whatcom Sound Jazz Presents Fall Program

Whatcom Sound Jazz (WSJ) is an advanced community singing ensemble established for Soprano and Alto voices, dedicated to learning and performing jazz that respects and uplifts.The WSJ fall 2020 program is designed to strengthen the ensemble’s voices, so they’’ll be ready to burst out singing in 2021. Auditions for the 2020 fall semester will take place remotely from Sept 8-19. The choir’s remote vocal jazz program will begin on Tuesday, Sept 22. For details, go to https://www.whatcomsoundjazz.org/.



Climate Action Week

The City of Bellingham’s second annual ALL IN for Climate Action Week takes place the week of Sept. 20-27, adhering to health​ guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Port of Bellingham and City of Bellingham are based along the waters of Bellingham Bay, and so are directly affected by sea level rise and other effects of climate change. This event invites participation from everyone in the community to celebrate our water heritage.

During ALL IN for Climate Action Week, community members can share their artistic chops while promoting climate action awareness in a Chalk Art Event. Areas will be designated six feet apart at Zuanich, Marine, Squalicum Creek, Maritime Heritage and Waypoint Parks. Register for a piece of concrete canvas at a park near you and share your work to be entered in a contest. Your project can be up to 5′ by 5′. Categories include: Global Climate, National Climate, and Local Climate. Participants are encouraged to find ways to incorporate water and ocean themes into their drawing. Please BYOC (Bring Your Own Chalk). Go to https://cob.org/services/environment/climate/climate-action-week for more information.

Whatcom Artist Studio Tour Gallery Showcase

Allied Arts of Whatcom County hosts the Whatcom Artists Studio Tour. Participants of this year’s tour will exhibit a wide range of media and will include works from nearly 30 Whatcom County artists through Sept. 26, both in-person at the gallery and online at alliedarts.org/gallery. Gallery Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday.

For more information visit www.alliedarts.org or contact: Katy Tolles, Artist Services Coordinator at 676-8548 x2

Poppies on a Ferndale Fence

Bellingham mural artist Khara Ledonne has painted murals in Italy, New York and Mexico and now, she created a 50-foot mural in Ferndale, based on a design of poppies by Lori Gomez. She contacted Gomez, and received her approval to use the design as the basis for the mural on a fence located near the intersection of North Beulah Avenue and Thornton Street. Ledonne said while working on this project in August (a few hours at a time) she thought about how, 20 years ago, she was an intern with Bellingham mural artist Lanny Little, known for his historical murals around Bellingham.

Refuge Outdoor Festival Continues Online

The Washington State Parks Folk and Traditional Arts Program has teamed up again with the organizers of Refuge Outdoor Festival. In past years, the festival was a three-day camping experience geared toward people of color. It centers on building community through outdoor recreation, conversations (community talks, workshops), music and art that appeal to a diverse and inclusive audience with a variety of performances and conversations at state parks. Live streaming sessions will showcase art, music, connections, and giveaways Sept. 18-20. Topics include Ancestral/ Wilderness Skills, Bringing the Outdoors Indoors, Community Gatherings, Diversity/Equity/Inclusion, Outdoor Conservation and Education, Outdoor Recreation and Skill Sharing, and Storytelling and History. For details, go to https://www.refugeoutdoorfestival.com/.

Save the date for Bellingham Theatre Guild’s Annual Bentley Awards!

It’s time to celebrate what has been and what has yet to come. Join local community theater-lovers online Saturday, Sept. 26, via live stream on Facebook and YouTube as to celebrate the guild’s shortened 2019-2020 Season. A slide show of production pictures will begin at 6:45 p.m. (time to grab a snack and a drink as everyone logs on). The Awards Presentation begins at 7 p.m. For details, go to http://bellinghamtheatreguild.com/ or find the guild on Facebook.