Women’s Film Festival Features Award-Winning Meridian High Graduate

It’s the opening night of the CASCADIA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL, and I’ll be talking tonight at 7 p.m. on Vimeo with “Blood and Glory” director Satinder Kaur, who grew up in Bellingham, joined the Army, attended film school, where she was the recipient of the James Bridges Award for excellence in directing, and then wrote and directed her film about two homeless veterans. Joining us will be the the film’s producer, Y.J. Meira, and actress Jomarla Melancon in a conversation about the making of the film. “Blood and Glory” is a 2020 CASCADIA official selection in the online festival. To see it go to CASCADIA INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S FILM FESTIVAL, Vimeo, or to Facebook.

