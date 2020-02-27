Youth Jazz Band Dance, Shifting Gears for Women, Keeping Crafts Alive, Classical Music by Highschoolers, Auditions for Summer Rep, Ship of Fools Sails Again

YOUTH JAZZ PLAYS FOR BENEFIT DANCE

Mark Kelly directs the Bellingham Youth Jazz Band in a benefit dance from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the Bellingham Senior Activities Center, 315 Halleck St. This 20-piece band composed of middle-schoolers from eight area schools will play big band and combo jazz pieces by Ellington, Berlin, Rogers and others. This all-ages dance is open to the public, with donations supporting the BYJB and Whatcom County Parks, which provides rehearsal space for this group. Doors open at 6:45, dance instruction by Bellingham Dance Company begins at 7 p.m., and the band takes the stage at 7:40. Complimentary food and drink will be provided by BYJB parents. Details: www.jazzproject.org, 360-676-5750.

CELEBRATE WOMEN IN THE OUTDOORS

It’s Wild Womxn Week 2020 at Boundary Bay Brewery, 1107 Railroad Ave., and In celebration of International Women’s Day, Shifting Gears plans to take over outdoor spaces with Wild Womxn Week to highlight the benefits of outdoor recreation and changing societal norms. Kick off the week with the Adventure Film Night on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Mountain Room. This event is free and open to all. Come celebrate the incredible women who are adventuring and pushing limits in the outdoors. From March 1 through 8, anyone who identifies as a womxn and wants to explore the outdoors can sign up for activities offered by local partners such as REI, Wild Whatcom, and Transition Bikes. End the week with a glamorous evening at the Dirt to Indulgence Afterparty. A full list of activities can be found at letsshiftgears.com.

KEEPING TRADITIONAL CRAFTS ALIVE

Western Washington University art history alumna Emily Freidenrich’s new book “Almost Lost Arts: Traditional Crafts and the Artisans Keeping Them Alive” profiles artists and artisans working in all-but-forgotten crafts from globe-making to kintsugi – the Japanese art of mending broken pottery with lacquer. She’ll talk about her book at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 2 in Miller Hall 152. Details: 360-650-3866.

“Almost Lost Arts” examines the labor 20 artisans who have devoted their lives to preserving traditional techniques. In‐depth profiles of the artisans illuminate the philosophies and histories behind their work, while gorgeous photographs transport readers to their studios—in Oaxaca, Kyoto, Milan, Tennessee, and other locations around the globe.

NEVER TOO LATE FOR LOVE SONGS

Western Washington University’s Advanced Treble Chorale and the University Choirs present their winter concert, “O Love,” at 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, in WWU’s Performing Arts Center Concert Hall (155). The diverse repertoire explores the themes of parental love, romantic love, and love gone wrong. Choirs will sing pieces from Bulgaria, Catalonia, Norway, Finland, India, Latvia, Canada, and the United States. For details on the free concert, call 360-650-3130.

SHOWCASING YOUNG MUSICIANS

The Bellingham Music Club presents a recital by the winners of this year’s High School Competitions at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 119 Texas St. Each year, the Bellingham Music Club encourages young musicians who demonstrate talent, perseverance and fine musicianship with several competitions and coveted awards — winners of the BMC H. S. Piano Competition in honor of Nancy Bussard, and the BMC High School Strings Competition in honor of Ethel Crook will perform. It’s family-friendly, free and open to the public. Details at www.bellinghammusicclub.org or by calling 360-305-6526.

AUDITION FOR SUMMER THEATER

Fairhaven Summer Repertory Theatre holds auditions for its summer season from Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 8. This summer’s program has many open parts for the plays, which are “To Kill a Mockingbird,” based on Harper Lee’s novel, adapted by Christopher Sergel; “Ching Chong Chinaman” by Lauren Yee; and “Big, Scary Animals” by Matt Lyle. The plays will be performed in repertory six nights a week for four weeks, June 23 to July 19. Audition requirements: Tell a two-minute story and be prepared to read from the scripts. Contact Mark Kuntz for an audition time at 360-510-2587 or kuntzm@wwu.edu. Auditions will be held at the Kuntz house. Rehearsals run June 10-21. Stipends between $200 to $300. More information at www.BellinghamTheatreWorks.org.

GET ON BOARD THE SHIP OF FOOLS

The “Ship of Fools” sails again. If you are a painter, sculptor, poet, singer- songwriter — amateur or professional — you are invited to participate in this show of political expression. The show is unjuried and there is no fee. “Ship of Fools” opens at Dakota Art in Bellingham 1322 Cornwall Ave. on April Fools Day and again for Art Walk, Friday April 3, and continues through April 24. Drop off your work between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, March 28 and pick it up between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, April 25. Contact Wade Marlow with any questions at wademarlow50@gmail.com.

